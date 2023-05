SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A man was hit by a car and killed while crossing the street to his mailbox Friday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said.

According to investigators, Jimmy Grant, 74, was crossing SJ Workman Highway after 10 p.m. Friday night when he was hit by a Honda Civic.

Troopers said Grant died at the scene. The coroner’s office scheduled an autopsy for Saturday.

Troopers said the driver of the Civic was not injured.