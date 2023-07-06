GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Wednesday night after being hit by two vehicles in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on US 25 around 9:45 p.m.

Troopers said the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when hit by an SUV followed by a tractor-trailer.

The drivers of both vehicles were not injured, troopers said.

The pedestrian was later pronounced dead.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not released the pedestrian’s identity at this time.