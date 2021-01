GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian is dead after being hit and killed by a car Saturday night in Greenville County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was attempting to cross US 276 (Geer Highway) around 8:30 p.m. and was hit by a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban.

The driver of the Chevrolet Suburban was not hurt.

The victim’s identity has not been released. We’ll continue to update this story.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.