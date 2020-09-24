Pedestrian hit, killed in Laurens Co. crash on Neely Ferry Rd.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian has been hit and killed in a Laurens County crash.

The incident happened Tuesday on Neely Ferry Rd near Covenant Dr. at about 8:10 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a 2005 Grand Cherokee and a pedestrian were traveling north on Neely Ferry Rd. when the pedestrian was struck.

Troopers say the pedestrian died at the scene. That person’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

