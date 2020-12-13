Pedestrian hit, killed in Saturday collision in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after being hit and killed by a vehicle in a Saturday night collision, the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said on Sunday.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore identified the victim as being 30-year-old Jason K. Warren, of Anderson.

Shore said the incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, December 12 on Clemson Blvd near Hurrican Road.

A release from the coroner’s office states that Warren was struck by a Dodge Caravan that was traveling east on Clemson Blvd in Anderson. The death has been ruled accidental.

Warren was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are

investigating the accident.