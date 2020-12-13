Pedestrian hit, killed in Spartanburg Co., troopers say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after being hit by a vehicle in Spartanburg County on Sunday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Trooper Joe Hovis said the incident occurred around 12:16 p.m. on Sunday at U.S. Hwy 221 near Bluebird Hill Rd. just south of Chesnee.

According to the SCHP, the driver of a 2015 Nissan SUV was traveling south on U.S. Hwy 221 when they struck a pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

