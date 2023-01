SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) — A person was hit and killed on I-85 Saturday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Kia SUV hit and killed the pedestrian near mile marker 72 NB around 6:20 Saturday morning.

Troopers said the pedestrian was walking along the median of the interstate after their car broke down.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the Kia.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.