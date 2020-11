GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was hit and killed in Greenville early Sunday morning.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and Greenville City Police are investigating the incident that happened on S. Pleasantburg Dr.

According to the coroner, the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while in the roadway. That person has been identified as 57-year-old Kim Michelle Shippy, of Spartanburg.

She died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing at this time.