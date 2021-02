ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by two vehicles in Anderson County on Saturday night.

The crash happened on SC 153 near River Rd. at about 11 p.m., according to SCHP.

The pedestrian was traveling west on SC 153 crossing the road when two vehicles hit them, troopers said. That person has been identified by the coroner as 22-year-old Travis Parker Saxon, of Williamston.

