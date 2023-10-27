SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run Wednesday evening in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:59 p.m. on SC49 near Union Highway.

Troopers said a person was pushing a bicycle when they were hit. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers believe the pedestrian was hit by an orange in color Chevrolet Avalanche with black molding on the side.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at *HP.