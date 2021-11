SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was killed in a motor vehicle crash Friday morning.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the coroner’s office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to Old Blackstock Road in Spartanburg to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office has identified the pedestrian as Nicole Elaine Armentrout, 43, of Spartanburg.

