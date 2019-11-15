Pedestrian killed in crash on Country Club Rd in Spartanburg ID’d

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office officials identified a pedestrian who was killed in a crash Wednesday morning.

We reported earlier that the crash happened around 5:40 a.m. on Country Club Road near Clyde Street.

Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was walking south in the northbound lane of County Club Road when they were hit by a pickup truck headed north on Country Club Road.

On Friday, Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the pedestrian as Matthew Kautz, 36, of Spartanburg.

Clevenger said Kautz was pronounced dead on Wednesday at Spartanburg Medical Center.

According to Clevenger, Kautz died from injuries sustained from being hit by the vehicle.

Clevenger said a forensic exam has been conducted and a toxicological analysis is being performed.

Troopers say a 25-year-old Spartanburg man driving the pickup truck was not hurt in the wreck.

Hovis said the driver was not charged in the wreck.