GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian has died after being struck in Greenville County Wednesday night.

The incident happened on Donnin Rd. at about 9:34 p.m., according to SCHP.

The driver of a 2014 F150 pickup truck was traveling north on US 29 when they hit a pedestrian crossing the street, troopers said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Check back for updates.