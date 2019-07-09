Greer man hit and killed by motorcycle

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A pedestrian died after he was hit by a motorcyclist in Greenville County.

Kent Dill with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the wreck happened just before midnight on I-185, also Mills Avenue, near Henrydale Avenue.

The victim is identified as Harold Joseph Barton, 66, of Greer.

Barton was walking across Mills Avenue when he was hit by a motorcycle headed towards downtown Greenville, the coroner’s office said in a news release.  

Barton died of injuries at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol. 

