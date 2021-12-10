Pedestrian killed in Greenville Co. hit-and-run, troopers seek vehicle

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run crash in Greenville County.

The crash happened on W. Farris Road near Welch St. at about 9 p.m. Thursday, according to SCHP. A pedestrian was on W. Farris Road when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle left the scene.

The pedestrian died at the hospital, troopers said. That person’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information can contact SCHP at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1501. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372)