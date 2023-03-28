GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Monday night in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. at U.S. 25 near Beechtree Boulevard.

Troopers said an unknown vehicle was traveling north when it hit the pedestrian that was previously injured from another collision.

The vehicle fled the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the pedestrian at this time.

Anyone with information on the identity of those responsible is asked to contact the SCHP at (864) 241-1000 or 1 (800) 768-1501.

Tippers can also contact Crime Stoppers at (864) 232-7463.

Troopers said the suspected vehicle may have damage to the front end of the car.