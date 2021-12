SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Spartanburg County Tuesday.

The incident happened at about 11 p.m. on US 29 near Kent Street, according to SCHP. A pedestrian was crossing the highway when they were hit by a Lexus sedan.

The pedestrian died at the scene, troopers said. That person’s identity has not yet been released.

The driver was not hurt.