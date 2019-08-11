Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Greenville County early Sunday morning.

The incident happened on US-276 near Denver Street in Greenville County at 1:50 a.m., troopers said.

The driver of a 2010 Chevy Suburban was traveling East on US-276 when they struck the pedestrian, who was standing in the middle of the fast lane, according to troopers.

The pedestrian’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

According to the Greenville County coroner, an external examination will be performed on August 12.

The incident is still under investigation by SCHP.

