SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US-221 north (Chesnee Highway).

The crash happened on Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. and involved a pedestrian.

According to SCHP, a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on US-221 when a pedestrian walked out into the roadway and was hit by the Tahoe.

The pedestrian is now deceased.

SCHP is continuing this investigation.