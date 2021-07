GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian has died after being struck in Greenville County Monday morning.

The incident happened on Anderson Rd. at about 5:53 a.m. when the driver of a 2002 Chevy SUV struck the pedestrian in the roadway, according to SCHP.

The pedestrian’s identity has not yet been released. We’ll continue to update this story.