Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy 11 in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Cherokee County Tuesday night.

The incident happened on SC Hwy 11 near Chesnee, according to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office. The pedestrian was walking in the center of Highway 11 near the intersection of Woods Farm Road at about 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 2016 Nissan Versa.

The coroner identified 30-year-old Robert Shane Spicer, of Cowpens, who died at the scene. He had reportedly visited relatives earlier in the evening and was believed to have been walking home when the incident occurred, according to the coroner.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP and the coroner’s office.