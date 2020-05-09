Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy 25 in Greenwood

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Greenwood Co. on Saturday morning.

According to the coroner, a pedestrian was walking near the 2050 block of Hwy 25 North in Hodges at 5:40 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle.

Troopers say the 2010 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on US 25 toward Ware Shoals when it struck the pedestrian. The driver was not injured.

The pedestrian died at the scene, the coroner said. That person has been identified as 45-year-old Sylvester Clark, of Johnson, SC.

The manner of death has been ruled an accident.