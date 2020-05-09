Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy 25 in Greenwood

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Greenwood Co. on Saturday morning.

According to the coroner, a pedestrian was walking near the 2050 block of Hwy 25 North in Hodges at 5:40 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle.

Troopers say the 2010 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on US 25 toward Ware Shoals when it struck the pedestrian. The driver was not injured.

The pedestrian died at the scene, the coroner said. That person has been identified as 45-year-old Sylvester Clark, of Johnson, SC.

The manner of death has been ruled an accident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories