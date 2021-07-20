Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy 25 N. in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Greenwood on Monday.

The incident happened on Hwy 25 North at about 11:25 p.m., according to the Greenwood Co. Coroner’s Office.

The coroner responded to the 6300 block of Hwy 25 N. in reference to a death. The victim was a pedestrian who was walking/ standing in the South bound lane.

Evidence shows that the victim was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction on Hwy 25 North, according to the coroner’s office.

The victim died at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

SCHP is investigating. Check back for updates.