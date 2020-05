GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck in Greenwood County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened Friday night around 10:30 P.M. on US-25 Bypass near Spring Valley Road.

The Greenwood County Coroner reports 48-year-old Ricky Lewis Gary was trying to cross the road when he was hit by a pick-up truck.

Gary succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The manner of death has been ruled an accident.