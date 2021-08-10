Pediatricians speaking out about South Carolina students and masks

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) - Deputies are searching for a man and woman they said shot another man during a robbery at an Oconee County home.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Gavin Lamar Tukes and 25-year-old Sayphonh Miranda Aquilla Xayachack have each been charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.