Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School
Consumer
BestReviews
Coronavirus
Entertainment
First Responder Friday
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Only On 7
Politics & Govt.
State News
World News
Zip Trips
Top Stories
Pediatricians speaking out about South Carolina students and masks
Video
Upstate Man Charged In Connection To January Six Capitol Riot
Deputies identify 2 wanted after man shot during robbery at Oconee Co. home
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise as SC hospitals struggle with staffing
Video
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
🕔 Hourly
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
Webcams
Weather Email Alerts
Weather Week
Sports
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Clemson’s Bridgeman leads U.S. Amateur
Top Stories
2021 Preview: Union County Yellow Jackets
Video
Preseason practice continues at Clemson
Video
2021 Preview: T.L. Hanna Yellow Jackets
Video
Bowden remembered as coaching legend on and off the field
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Financial Friday
Furry Friends
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Greenville Municipal court holding session on the front lawn under tents
Video
Top Stories
Battle in the Burg
Video
Top Stories
Magic Monday with Jack
Video
Habitat Greenville’s Women Build Project
Video
The Biggs Training Center – Helping Your Athlete get Ready for Football
Video
Unique Fountain Inn Tiny House AirBnB
Video
Community
BestReviews
#7Kids
Let’s Eat
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Email Newsletter Signup
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
CW 62
About CW62
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet The Team
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Pediatricians speaking out about South Carolina students and masks
News
by:
Kimberely Brown
Posted:
Aug 10, 2021 / 06:59 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 10, 2021 / 06:59 PM EDT