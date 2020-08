New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (1) goes up for a shot against Sacramento Kings’ Richaun Holmes (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have scratched rookie Zion Williamson from the lineup against the Washington Wizards.

The team has designated Friday a rest day for the NBA’s top overall draft choice after he scored 24 points in 22 minutes in the Pelicans’ 140-125 loss to Sacramento on Thursday.

Williamson has seen his playing time limited after missing nearly two weeks of practice in July to attend to a family medical matter.