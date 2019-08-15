Pelzer man facing sex charges involving a minor, deputies say

PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County man has been accused of sexually assaulting a family member.

According to the incident report, Sherman Coane Veazie, III, 42, of Pelzer, has been accused of forcing a family member to have sex with him since the age of five.

Veazie has been charged with incest, second degree criminal sexual conduct, third degree criminal sexual conduct with minor and criminal sexual conduct with minor, according to the Anderson County Detention Center’s website. He was denied bond on at least three of those charges.