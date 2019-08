PENDLETON, SC (WSPA) – Pendleton Fire Department officials announced on their Facebook page Wednesday the passing of Chief Bobby Pruitt.

According to the fire department’s post, Pruitt served with the fire department for several years and was an active member in the community and county fire service.

Officials said they will give an update in the coming days on arrangements for Pruitt.

“He will be deeply missed and always loved. Rest easy Chief we will take it from here.”