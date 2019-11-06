Pendleton firefighter injured during fire call on Lebanon Rd

PENDLETON, SC (WSPA) – Pendleton Fire Department officials said one of their firefighters was hurt while on a fire call early Wednesday morning.

According to the fire department’s Facebook post, crews were dispatched to a commercial structure fire on Fox Farm Soil on Lebanon Road at around 5:30 a.m.

“We arrived to find heavy fire on the exterior in the hopper system and ire had spread into 2 structures,” according to the post.

Pendleton, Zion, Sandy Springs and Ladder Company 109 responded to the scene and contained the fire.

“Please keep one of our guys in your thoughts and prayers. As we had one of our own injured on a call this morning,” according to the post. “Our firefighter was transported and is in stable condition with non life threatening injuries.”

According to the post, Townville Fire Department and HQ also assisted with the fire and clean-up efforts.