Pendleton man dies in motorcycle crash in Anderson

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Coroner’s Office officials said a motorcyclist died following a crash in Anderson early Wednesday morning.

According to a coroner’s office news release, the crash happened at the intersection of Centerville Road and Sandy Springs Road at around 2:15 a.m.

Pendleton EMS and Anderson County Fire Department crews responded to the scene shortly after and found the motorcycle and the victim in the road.

Deputy Coroner Don McCown identified the victim as Christopher Brian Watson, 39, of Pendleton.

Watson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and the coroner’s office said he received severe head injuries as a result of the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

McCown said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

An investigation indicated that Watson was traveling east on Centerville Road and it appears that he lost control of the motorcycle while trying to turn onto Sandy Springs Road. As a result, Watson was thrown from the motorcycle.

The coroner’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the crash.