ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A penny sales tax will officially be up for a vote in November in Anderson County.

County Council voted Tuesday to place the tax on the ballot. If approved by voters, the money generated from the tax will be used to fund transportation projects, including fixing the county’s roads.

“Everybody in Anderson County will have the chance to decide if they want to do this or not,” Rusty Burns, the county’s administrator, said during Tuesday’s meeting. “It will be exclusively used for roads. It will not pay for personnel. It will not pay for office staff. It will not do any of those things. The money will definitely go only on roads.”

The tax will be in effect for seven years if it is approved – from May 2025 until April 2032. The county estimates the tax will bring in $366 million by the end of the seven years.

“It’s going to be big,” Matt Hogan, the county’s roads and bridges department manager, said. “It’s going to be really good for Anderson County.”

Throughout 2023, the county studied all of its roads to learn which were in need of most repair. They will use that as a guide when deciding which roads will be fixed first.

“We’re hoping by November 5 – if it is passed – that we will have a plan ready,” Hogan said. “We have projects that have been sitting on the shelf that we just haven’t had funding to complete those projects. We will have a paving list. We’ll be ready to go.”

Hogan said the $366 million will not be enough to fix every road. But, if the sales tax is successful, the county can decide to put it up for a vote again in the future.

“After the seven year period, it ends,” Hogan explained. “Then, we will have that option to put it back for another referendum. Hopefully, the citizens will see this is working, this is a good thing, and we can continue to do projects that are needed.”

According to the ordinance, the county will hold a public hearing later this year to allow voters to learn more about the proposed tax. Hogan also said the county plans to create a website that will include information about the tax and road improvement projects.

Ballot questions related to the penny sales tax are included below: