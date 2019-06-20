Penske Truck Leasing officially reopens in Spartanburg after 2017 tornado

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Penske Truck Leasing announced they officially reopened Thursday, after the business was damaged after a tornado hit the facility back in 2017.

According to a news release, the Penske facility underwent extensive renovations after a tornado hit its maintenance and rental buildings on Oct. 23, 2017.

No one was injured during the storm, but the facility, located at 747 Simuel Road in Spartanburg, had substantial damage.

The company celebrated it’s reopening with an associate and customer celebration on Thursday.



















“After surveying the damage, we knew immediately that we needed time to rebuild and in order to continue servicing our customers at the level they’re used to, we established a temporary maintenance shop,” Joe Hill, senior vice president for Penske’s Southeast Region, said. “None of our technicians lost even one hour of work due to this storm and we were able to continue assisting our customers without disruption to their schedules and businesses.”

According to the release, the rental portion of the facility has been restored and a brand new maintenance shop now connected via a breezeway.

The new shop has three truck service bays with lift technology, an automatic wash bay, as well as a new tire carousel and state-of-the-art high-speed fuel island.

According to the release, Penske is a full-service truck leasing, consumer and commercial truck rental and contract truck fleet maintenance facility.