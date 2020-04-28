Live Now
Pentagon officially releases UFO video

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – The Pentagon has officially released three short videos showing “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

The videos were previously released by a private company.

The videos show what appears to be unidentified flying objects rapidly moving while recorded by infrared cameras.

Two of the videos contain service members reacting in awe at how quickly the objects are moving. One voice speculates that it could be a drone.

Pentagon officials said they released the videos to “Clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos.”

