People flocking to stores amid coronavirus fears, local doctors weigh in on what’s actually needed

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – First it was the hand sanitizer that was flying off shelves and now it’s a slew of other supplies like toilet paper. But some doctors 7 News talked to say it’s all a little much.

“Toilet paper, the bread wasn’t too much gone, tissue next,” said Spartanburg Resident & Grocery Delivery Driver, Daisha Hollis.

Daisha Hollis is listing off what she’s seeing in area grocery stores or in some cases, what’s missing.

She does a lot of shopping. In fact, it’s her job.

“People download an app on their phone, they order whatever they want. I go out, I shop it and I deliver it,” Hollis told us.

But Hollis told us she has been much busier than usual and so have the stores she’s shopping at.

“Certain items are being taken more quickly than usual, hand sanitizer, soap, sometimes toilet paper,” said Spartanburg Resident, Robin Moneypenny.

But Dr. David Brancati with Emergency MD told us all this chaos, isn’t needed.

He has been too busy the last couple of days to get to the grocery store himself. However he told us, he has been hearing about this mad rush.

“A number of our patients have complained to us that the stores are pretty bare. Shelves are very bare,” said Dr. David Brancati with Emergency MD.

He told us you don’t need to buy an excessive amount of supplies. In fact, he recommends getting enough stuff to last about two weeks. He said that’s the time limit if you need to self-quarantine because of the coronavirus.

“Obviously the most important thing is your medications and then basic food and water,” said Dr. Brancati.

Now those supplies that Dr. Brancati mentioned mainly apply to a healthy adult. There are exceptions for more vulnerable people like the elderly.

The doctor urges you to be careful about hoarding supplies that these people could desperately need.

Other medical professionals told 7 News, most households in the U.S. already have enough food stashed away to get them through a week.

They urge you to take inventory of what you actually need before buying things in bulk.