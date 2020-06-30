People from NC, SC, GA, TN traveling to NY must ‘self-quarantine’ for 14 days, according to Gov. Cuomo

(WJHL)- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted Tuesday a list of states where travelers must self-quarantine if they are headed to any location in New York state.
The tweet read, “If you’re traveling to New York from the following states you must self-quarantine for 14 days. The states are: AL, AR, AZ, CA, FL, GA, IA, ID, LA, MS, NC, NV, SC, TN, TX, UT.”
According to the New York governor’s website a release read in part, “The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.”