People living in Northern Greenville Co. fear natural gas pipeline project will utilize eminent domain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–People in Northern Greenville County are speaking out against a proposed natural gas pipeline. Piedmont Natural Gas says the line is needed for growth and development in that area.

Julie Turner has lives on her land in Northern Greenville County for 20 years now. She found out about a proposed pipeline route through her backyard from a letter in the mail.

“For them it would be the cheapest and the fewer amount of properties have to hassle with,” Turner said.

Piedmont Natural Gas is exploring three routes for a new pipeline it says will expand service to people in Greenville County. The one that would come through Turner’s land is known as “the green line”

“If they construct a 50 to 75 foot easement I would be left with a scalded landscape, my pastures would be nothing but red mud,” she said.

t’s the most cost effective for PNG but would also impact the most people on private land.

“That would effect most of the private property owners and I’m definitely not in favor of using that,” Rep. Mike Burns said.

The project falls in his district. He met with PNG Friday morning and says they are committed to working with people living along the routes as much as possible. Still, some are worried the green line will come to fruition and that the company will use eminent domain to take their land.

“So we’ve got to work hard now while the cards are still on the table and get the best deal for the residents that we can get,” Burns said.

Environmental attorney Frank Holleman says the problem here is two fold. The construction of the pipeline is one thing, but he says the development it could bring here would change the land forever.

“They’re setting it up so it will serve dense subdivisions that will ultimately encourage sprawl and and effect the quality of this community,” he said.

Turner thinks the pipeline will ultimately go through but hopes those at PNG listen and choose one of the other options.

“Do not take this route through sensitive environmental habitat, rural landscapes and private property,” she said.

PNG tells 7News it hopes to avoid using eminent domain, and would only use it as a last resort.

You can voice your opinion on the project and learn more through the resources below: