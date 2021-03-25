Pepsi is putting out a PEEPS flavor for spring- but you have to win it

News

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – Pepsi is getting into the springtime spirit with a new collaboration with PEEPS candy.

The brands will be putting out a limited-edition, marshmallow flavored soda this season- but the catch is, it won’t be available on shelves.

Pepsi will be giving away 3,000 packages of the soda through a #HangingWithMyPeeps contest.

Winners will receive a three-pack of 7.5 oz. cans in PEEPS-inspired packaging.

To enter, you can submit a photo of yourself enjoying the spring with PEEPS candy and tag @Pepsi, #HangingWithMyPEEPS, and #PepsiSweepstakes on Twitter and Instagram now through March 31.

Click here for the official rules.

