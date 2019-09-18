Perdue gluten free chicken breast tenders recalled due to misbranding on product, USDA reports

(WSPA) – Nearly 500 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken products are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

According to a USDA news release, Perdue Foods, LLC is recalling around 495 pounds of their ready-to-eat products due to the products containing wheat, which is not on the product label.

The following product is being recalled by the company:

22-oz resealable plastic bags containing “Simply Smart Organics Chicken Breast Tenders Gluten Free” Best by date: 8-29-20 UPC Bar Code: 0-72745-80489-2 Time Stamps: 00:30 to 1:00



The establishment number on the recalled product is “P-33944,” which is located on the package label.

According to the release, the products were shipped to locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Perdue was reportedly notified by two consumer complaints about the mislabeled product.

Consumers who bought the chicken tenders are asked to not consume them and the product should either be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

If you have questions about the recall, call Perdue Consumer Care at 866–866-3703.

For food safety questions, call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854).