Perdue near runoff territory against Ossoff in Georgia

Republican candidate for Senate Sen. David Perdue speaks during a campaign stop at Peachtree Dekalb Airport Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue was near the threshold where a runoff against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff would be required with votes still being counted in Georgia.

Perdue was leading unofficial returns Thursday as he sought a second term.

But Ossoff still hoped to narrow the margin as votes continued to come in from Democratic-leaning areas.

The Associated Press has not yet called the race.

Perdue’s campaign manager said they’re ready “if overtime is required.”

In Georgia, a candidate must win more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff.

More than 47,000 ballots in the state had yet to be counted as of Thursday at 2:15 p.m.