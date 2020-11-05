Perdue near runoff territory against Ossoff in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue was near the threshold where a runoff against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff would be required with votes still being counted in Georgia.
Perdue was leading unofficial returns Thursday as he sought a second term.
But Ossoff still hoped to narrow the margin as votes continued to come in from Democratic-leaning areas.
The Associated Press has not yet called the race.
Perdue’s campaign manager said they’re ready “if overtime is required.”
In Georgia, a candidate must win more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff.
More than 47,000 ballots in the state had yet to be counted as of Thursday at 2:15 p.m.