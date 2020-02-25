Performance by Hong Kong Ballet at the Peace Center cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Officials with the Peace Center said an upcoming April performance of “ALICE (in wonderland)” by the Hong Kong Ballet has been cancelled due to recent developments related to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a news release, the cancelled performance at the Peace Center was originally set for Tuesday, April 21.

“As a global cultural ambassador for Hong Kong, the company was really looking forward to performing for our American fans and we are disappointed about postponing our April performances,” Hong Kong Ballet Artistic Director Septime Webre said. “However, we understand that the health and safety of our dancers and the general public comes first. We sincerely hope that Hong Kong and the rest of the world will recover soon, and are committed to returning to Virginia, South Carolina, and Pennsylvania as well as touring in other U.S. cities in the coming seasons.”

According to the release, ticket buyers will receive refunds based on their method of payment with the next 48 hours.

If you have a question about the cancelled performance or how to get a refund, call the Peace Center box office at 864-467-3000.

Peace Center officials said the related Peace Interlude that was scheduled for April 2 has also been cancelled.

For more information, visit peacecenter.org.