Permafrost exhibition about climate change opens in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Upcountry History Museum in Greenville recently opened an immersive exhibition about permafrost and climate change with several interactive features.

Designed for families, life long learners and school groups, the exhibition allows visitors to see where thawing is occurring across the globe, play games that demonstrate how to slow down the process and touch a real fossil from the last Ice Age.

The centerpiece of the exhibition is a replica of the Underground Permafrost Tunnel Research Facility in Alaska, where scientists are studying 40,000 year-old soil, bones, plants and fossils that are frozen inside.

Few people have the opportunity to enter the actual tunnel, so the replica offers a chance to step into the shoes of researchers.

“It doesn’t exist anywhere else,” says Upcountry History Museum Education and Program Manager Madison Mckenzie. “This exhibit is one solo exhibit that’s traveling around the country and is visiting us in the Upstate.”

All features of the exhibition were designed to encourage students to pursue careers within the STEM (Science, technology, engineering and math) field and inspire people of all ages to save the environment.

