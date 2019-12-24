Persistent rainfall causes sewer overflow near Walhalla

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – An estimated 50,000 gallons of dilute wastewater entered the Duck Pond Reservoir following a sewer overflow on Monday.

According to the Oconee Joint Regional Sewer Authority, the overflow happened near a pump station at Flat Rock Road south of Walhalla. The overflow was caused by the persistent rainfall across the Upstate.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has been notified of the incident and will be collecting samples for analysis. Additionally, signs have been posted alerting those in the area of the incident.

The OJRSA recommends people and pets near Flat Rock Road avoid contact with the water until the notice is rescinded.