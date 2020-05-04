Person charged after striking embankment, driving off bridge

PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been charged after driving a 2010 Chevrolet SUV off of a bridge in Pelzer on Sunday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to SCHP, the person was driving eastbound on Green Street when they drove off of the left side of the bridge, striking an embankment and coming to a stop in the ditch below near the railroad tracks.

The driver was transported to Prisma Health with non life-threatening injuries, and has been charged with driving too fast for conditions, having an open container, and an expired registration.

