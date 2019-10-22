Person dies in custody of York Co. deputies, SLED investigating

YORK CO., SC (WSPA) – SLED is investigating after deputies say a person died when they were taken into custody in York County, Monday.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Newport Lakes neighborhood near Rock Hill and found the person behaving erratically and refusing to comply with their directions.

Deputies said they received multiple reports of a person acting erratically and jumping on cars.

While attempting to take the person into custody, deputies said the person became unresponsive.

The person was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill where they were pronounced dead, deputies said.

The identity of the person has not yet been released.

The case is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.