Person found dead in Greenville identified

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A 22-year-old man is dead after suffering a gunshot wound on Alameda Street Sunday afternoon, Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said.

According to a news release, police found 22-year-old Kamille Dequeze Anderson, of Greenville, in the roadway on Alameda Street around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday after a report of shots fired.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being investigated as a homicide by the Greenville City Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, May 4.

