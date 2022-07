CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – A person was found dead near railroad tracks in Chesnee Sunday afternoon.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a man down call for service on Ezell Road. Upon arrival, deputies found a dead person lying near the railroad tracks that run underneath Ezell Road.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.

This is an active investigation.