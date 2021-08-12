Person in critical condition after being shot 10 times in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a person is in critical condition after being shot 10 times Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 7:36 p.m. on the porch of a house on Shiloh Road.

Police said the victim is in stable but critical condition.

Officers located 17 shell casings from 3 different guns.

Police have identified a person of interest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.

Since January 1, 2021, the Asheville Police Department has responded to 348 calls for service reporting gunshots or a person shot. In addition, 27 people have been shot in Asheville during the same time period.

