TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is in police custody after SWAT was called to a residence in Travelers Rest Saturday night, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office confirmed with 7 News that deputies initially arrived at a residence at 18 Boswell Circle in response to a reported assault.

SWAT was then called after it was determined the suspect was barricaded.

The suspect has been apprehended, and officials are working to clear the scene.