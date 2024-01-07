UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A person of interest has been identified in connection to a deadly shooting Sunday in Union County.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a shooting in the Monarch Community.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man dead. His identity has not been released.

During the investigation, Laura Ashley Gwinn became a person of interest.

If you see Gwinn or know where she is, you are asked to call Union County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 429-1611 or call 911.