Person of interest located in Cherokee Co. shooting on Shady Grove. Rd.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A person of interest has been located in connection to a Cherokee County shooting that injured one person.

The shooting happened at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday on Shady Grove Rd., according to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Officers responded and located a 46-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. That person was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Deputies say the victim was shot in the driveway of a residence after exiting his vehicle. The shooter left the scene, but the victim provided officers with information.

A person of interest has been located and investigators are conducting interviews with him, according to the sheriff’s office. They say there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Ward at 864-489-4722 Ext. #119 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.